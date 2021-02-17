BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lifted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock stock opened at $730.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $729.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

