BlackRock Inc. Purchases 10,380,236 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.49% of The Kroger worth $2,294,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,948 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.