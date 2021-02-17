BlackRock Inc. Purchases 206,346 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.74% of Baidu worth $2,757,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.37.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $326.20 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $326.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.49 and a 200 day moving average of $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

