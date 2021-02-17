BlackRock Inc. Purchases 215,175 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.45% of Rockwell Automation worth $2,169,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $249.72 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $9,292,515. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

