BlackRock Inc. Purchases 69,912 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.11% of Veeva Systems worth $2,108,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $318.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

