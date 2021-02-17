BlackRock Inc. Purchases 93,585 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.82% of Cintas worth $2,161,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $345.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.83. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

