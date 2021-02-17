BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.00% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $2,312,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,260,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $97,621,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,406,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 348,976 shares in the company, valued at $132,631,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.00, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,886 shares of company stock worth $90,623,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $387.96 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

