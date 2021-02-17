BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,763,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.14% of American Water Works worth $2,265,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after buying an additional 216,130 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in American Water Works by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Water Works by 105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.