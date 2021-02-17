BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,090,618 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,556,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,618 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.67% of Corteva worth $2,499,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

