BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,480,376 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,606,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,480,376 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.83% of Ford Motor worth $2,387,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

