BlackRock Inc. Sells 567,674 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,311,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567,674 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.25% of AvalonBay Communities worth $2,295,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 123,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of AVB opened at $178.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

