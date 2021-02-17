BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,588,173 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,417,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.78% of Carrier Global worth $2,542,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,179.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 632,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,073,000 after buying an additional 490,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.