BlackRock Inc. Sells 78,293 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,386,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 78,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.44% of eBay worth $2,230,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

