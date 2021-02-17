BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,144,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $2,728,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.62 and a 200-day moving average of $191.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.