BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.82

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $14.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 48,538 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.