BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 160.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,174,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 722,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 82,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

MIY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. 51,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.