BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.72

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 130034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $3,380,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1,583.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 62,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

