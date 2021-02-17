BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.90

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $16.98. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 43,626 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

