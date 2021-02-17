Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing shares last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01), with a volume of 34,712 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 867.50 and a current ratio of 867.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.64. The company has a market cap of £3.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing’s payout ratio is currently -8,571.43%.

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

