BLAST (BLAST) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One BLAST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $49,825.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008607 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,586,606 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.