BLink 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $825,976.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $825,976.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLink has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One BLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.94 or 0.00871491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006869 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.18 or 0.05160849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016263 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

BLink Token Trading

BLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.