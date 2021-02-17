Blockzero Labs Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $377,582.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and $377,582.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00837031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00045626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.53 or 0.04891107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016010 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

Blockzero Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

