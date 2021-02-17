Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Trading Down 5.9%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.92. 733,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,499,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 50,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,513.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 62,491 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $94,361.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,138.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,520 shares of company stock worth $220,399. 63.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.