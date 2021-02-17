Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $175,824.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $113.08 million and approximately $175,824.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00316433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00081067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00081997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.45 or 0.00452185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00173192 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

