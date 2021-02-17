Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post sales of $146.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.10 million and the lowest is $145.74 million. Blucora reported sales of $149.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $746.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.53 million to $747.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $800.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $805.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blucora.

Get Blucora alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $835.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.