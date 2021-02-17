Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.03

Shares of Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 12202952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

About Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

