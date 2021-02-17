Blue Square Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 203.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 242,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,952. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

