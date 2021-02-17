Blue Square Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $11.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.57. 104,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

