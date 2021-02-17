Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 129,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

