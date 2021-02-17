Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,561 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.8% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 348,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,340,575. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.