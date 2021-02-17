Blue Square Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.7% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

USMV traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,224 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

