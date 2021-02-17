Blue Square Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.16. The stock had a trading volume of 136,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.68 and its 200 day moving average is $326.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

