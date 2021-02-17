Blue Square Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.53. 567,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. The company has a market capitalization of $773.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,020 shares of company stock worth $382,083,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

