Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $22.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $773.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,502,113. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $742.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,598.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $816.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

