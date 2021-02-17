Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 3,556 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.80. The company had a trading volume of 111,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,750. The stock has a market cap of $223.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

