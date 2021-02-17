Blue Square Asset Management LLC Takes $4.32 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,328. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

