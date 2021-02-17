Blue Whale EXchange Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,152.00 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $2,152.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,940,173 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Trading

