bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $35.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.
BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.
Shares of BLUE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 71,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,184. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $89.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
