bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $35.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of BLUE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 71,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,184. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $89.31.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

