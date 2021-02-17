bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Raised to $56.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 93.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 71,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $89.31.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

