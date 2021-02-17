BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Trading Down 11.9%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s share price fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $17.80. 1,249,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 551,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on BlueCity in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BlueCity in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BlueCity in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueCity in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlueCity by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

