BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Trading Down 11.9%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s share price fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $17.80. 1,249,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 551,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on BlueCity in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.
About BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)
BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.
