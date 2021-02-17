Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Blueprint Medicines worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 187,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

