Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading 7.6% Higher

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.67 and last traded at $100.25. 787,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 447,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.84.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 187,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

