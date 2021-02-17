Blur (BLUR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,341.00

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Blur has a total market cap of $64,088.72 and approximately $11,341.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00316433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00081067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00081997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.45 or 0.00452185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00173192 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,837,006 coins and its circulating supply is 6,477,006 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.