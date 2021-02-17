BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.65

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BCI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 297 ($3.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,458. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357.40 ($4.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.27 million and a PE ratio of 18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.42.
About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L)
