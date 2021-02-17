BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.65

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BCI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 297 ($3.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,458. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357.40 ($4.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.27 million and a PE ratio of 18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.42.

About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L)

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

