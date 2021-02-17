BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

MSIXF stock remained flat at $$25.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. Morneau Shepell has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

