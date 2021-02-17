BMO Capital Markets Boosts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $55.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE LPX opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,075,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 358,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

