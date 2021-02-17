BMO Capital Markets Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,850.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$1,850.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,754.86.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up C$16.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1,686.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1-year high of C$1,789.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,619.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,562.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.75 billion and a PE ratio of 82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

