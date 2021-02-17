BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “NA” Rating for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.07.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE REI.UN traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.11. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.41 and a twelve month high of C$27.82. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.