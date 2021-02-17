BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms NA Rating for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)‘s stock had its “na” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$23.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.96.

TSE:SRU.UN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.00. 417,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.33. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.58 and a 1 year high of C$31.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 47.97.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

