BMO Capital Markets Trims Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price to $60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s previous close.

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Emera stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. Emera has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $46.07.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

